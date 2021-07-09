Cancel
Environment

Poison control experts urge caution during storm clean-up

By Karah Bailey
WTXL ABC 27 News
 11 days ago
Florida Poison Control Center experts are reminding people cleaning up after Elsa to be careful.

Animals that could be harmful or even deadly tend to gravitate to storm debris, which often increases the number of calls they receive during an already busy season for poison control.

"Our numbers do go up," said Poison Control Center medical director Sophia Sheikh. "So you know, in the summertime, we already have an increased incidence of bites. People are outside and enjoying the weather, and then after a storm, are outside again, cleaning up their yards and stuff like that. So yeah, our numbers do increase after a storm, particularly snake bites and other poisonous bites."

Sheikh recommends protective gear like gloves and goulashes for storm clean-up, covering as much skin as possible.

If you are bitten and need help, they're available around the clock at 1-800-222-1222.

#Clean Up#Animals#Extreme Weather
