Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to Join and Win Hackathons with AI

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy story of entering hackathons and how I learned to win at a high rate. Hackathons have been my life for the last year. Staying up until 4 AM every weekend building advanced projects under a time crunch produces an unmatched adrenaline rush. While hackathons are surely enjoyable no matter the outcome, it is not the same without a win. The prizes and swag help validate the hard work and lack of sleep over a weekend. However, winning is not easy, and learning how to do so can take a long time. As a result, many new hackers become discouraged and don’t continue. Lucky for me, this was not the case, as I was able to quickly develop strategies that helped me be successful.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Hackers#Tensorflow#Ai#Major League Hacking#Java#Python#Ios#Healthcare#Ocr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
Medical & Biotechpsychologytoday.com

How DeepMind's AI Cracked a 50-Year Science Problem Revealed

DeepMind, a Google-owned artificial intelligence (AI) company based in the United Kingdom, made scientific history when it announced last November that it had a solution to a 50-year-old grand challenge in biology—protein folding. This AI machine learning breakthrough may help accelerate the discovery of new medications and novel treatments for diseases. On July 15, 2021 DeepMind revealed details on how its AI works in a new peer-reviewed paper published in Nature, and made its revolutionary AlphaFold version 2.0 model available as open-source on GitHub.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI (XAI) with SHAP -Multi-Class Classification Problem

Practical guide for XAI analysis with SHAP for a Multi-class classification problem. Model explainability becomes a basic part of the machine learning pipeline. Keeping a machine learning model as a “black box” is not an option anymore. Luckily there are analytical tools such as (lime, ExplainerDashboard, Shapash, Dalex and more) that are evolving rapidly and becoming more popular. In a previous post we explained how to use SHAP for a regression problem. This guide provides a practical example on how to use and interpret the open source python package, SHAP, for XAI analysis in Multi-class classification problem and use it to improve the model.
SoftwareForbes

How To Evaluate AI Software

Buying off-the-shelf AI (Artificial Intelligence) software is a good first step for those companies that are new to the technology. There should be little need to make investments in technical infrastructure or to hire expensive data sciences. There will also be the benefit of getting a solution that has been tested by other customers. For the most part, there should be confidence in the accuracy levels as the algorithms will probably be implemented properly.
Cell PhonesThrive Global

Music Is The Best Medicine: A Look at How AI Music is Taking Over Wellbeing

In the land of disruptive technologies, amongst the graveyard of the old stands shiny new tech, waiting to make its mark on the world. Technologies such as cloud computing and blockchain technology have seamlessly made their way into our everyday lives, changing and improving different processes. Others like Augmented Reality...
Video Gamessouthfloridareporter.com

How Far Has AI Technology Come In Video Games?

Artificial Intelligence has come a long way and it has become an inseparable part of video games. We can’t even begin to imagine games like Grand Theft Auto V without intelligent pedestrians walking around and insulting us if we just bump into them or try to stalk them. But Artificial...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How Hacking and AI Research are Related

Why being a great hackathon contestant can help with a research career. At first, Hackathons and AI research seem like they have few similarities, mainly the fact they are both CS and AI-related. However, after being involved in both for over a year now, I’ve learned to use hackathons to improve my research skills and vice versa (similar to how multi-task learning works). While research is a real occupation as opposed to competing in hackathons, there are lots of portable skills between the two that are important to highlight. Both of these have basically become my life outside of high school now, so I’ve been deeply analyzing how the two are similar and why I seem to enjoy both so much.
Cell PhonesSilicon Republic

How Europe is handling robo-journalists in the AI age

The Council of Europe has recently adopted key resolutions concerning AI and its intersection with media and journalism. Should computers write the news? What about AI-controlled newsfeeds? If AI tools remove deliberately misleading information, is that an infringement of freedom of expression, or does it protect public discourse?. During the...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Genetic programming for image classification

Artificial selection as the driver for learning a computer vision task. There is a large population of squirrels living in my backyard. Evolution gave them the perfect size and agility to conquer both the trees and the land. Until a few years ago, this squirrel society lived happily without interacting much with their human neighbors.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

How to build an AI ethics team at your organization?

So you’re working on AI systems and are interested in Responsible AI? Have you run into challenges in making this a reality? Many articles mention a transition from principles to practice but end up falling flat when you try to implement them in practice. So what’s missing? Here are some ideas that I think will help you take the first step in making it a reality.
Technologyaithority.com

Tiger Analytics Joins The Microsoft AI Inner Circle Partner Program

Tiger Analytics leverages Microsoft technology to empower innovation through AI. Tiger Analytics, a leading provider of AI and advanced analytics consulting services, announces its participation in the Microsoft AI Inner Circle Partner Program. By joining the program, Tiger Analytics and other AI Inner Circle Partners receive exclusive access to Microsoft AI resources, including early adopter technology previews and joint case study opportunities.
Celebritiesjaxenter.com

Call for Code – a hackathon unlike any other

Built on open source principles, the Call for Code Global Challenge asks developers and problem solvers to form teams and develop solutions that address specific problems in unique, clearly demonstrable ways. The most successful solutions are those deemed to have the greatest community impact with the smallest technological footprint. The...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Mastering Model Selection in Python

Building stable, accurate and interpretable machine learning models is an important task for many companies across industries. Machine learning model predictions have to be stable in time as the underlying training data is updated. Drastic changes in data due to unforeseen events can lead to significant deterioration in model performance. Model hyperparameter tuning can help make necessary changes to machine learning models that account for statistical changes in data over time. It is also important to understand the various ways of testing your models depending on how much data you have and consequently the stability of your model predictions. Further, the most useful models use inputs or features that are actionable and interpretable. Given this, it is important to have a good understanding of how to select the best features. The best feature selection is typically done through domain expertise. There are additional methods of feature selection that combined with domain expertise, can help build accurate models that can be used to produce actionable insights. Strong knowledge of model testing, feature selection and model tuning, along with domain expertise, can help companies get the most out of machine learning model predictions.
Computersmit.edu

How to prepare for the AI productivity boom

The last 15 years have brought what Stanford University professor Erik Brynjolfsson calls the “productivity paradox.” While there’s been continuing advances in technology, such as artificial intelligence, automation, and teleconferencing tools, the U.S. and other countries have seen flagging productivity. But a productivity boom is coming soon, Brynjolfsson said at...
SoftwareItproportal

How AI can be used to streamline DAM workflows

It wasn’t too long ago that artificial intelligence (AI) technology was merely a concept from science fiction movies. But today, AI is changing the status quo of entire industries, including marketing technology (martech). In the marketing sphere, we are increasingly seeing AI capabilities leveraged in martech tools: the use of...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Video AI in the Cloud: 6 Platforms and APIs

An overview of the product functionalities of some of the leading players in this emerging space. Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used to manage video content. Deep learning-based computer vision techniques can help recognize concepts and faces in video streams, categorize videos, automatically add captions, and enhance videos and images using techniques like super-resolution.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Peering into Neural Nets for AI Safety

Daniel Filan on interpretability, AI safety, and how to find important problems to work on. Editor’s note: This episode is part of our podcast series on emerging problems in data science and machine learning, hosted by Jeremie Harris. Apart from hosting the podcast, Jeremie helps run a data science mentorship startup called SharpestMinds.
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

How to Write a Great Resume as a Data Scientist — For Beginners

As an AI director who hired many AI engineers in recent years, I want to share with you how I select candidates based on their resumes. The hiring process for an AI engineer in most companies has many steps such as a take-home AI assignment and technical interview. However, you need to be selected for those steps. That never happens with a bad resume. Here, I describe how to present the must-have skills that you should highlight on your resume to be selected for the next steps. The skills include, but are not limited to, coding, machine learning, and data.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Event-driven architecture and semantic coupling

Event-driven architecture (EDA) is key to building loosely coupled applications (microservices or not). It is an architectural style (see here and here) where components communicate asynchronously by emitting and reacting to the events. Def. 1: An event is something that has happened in past. An event notification (or say event...
ApparelPosted by
HackerNoon

The Shape of Digitization: How AI can Aid the Fashion Industry

At this point, technology in our everyday lives is inevitable. Digital commerce grew 44 percent in 2020 which is triple the growth we saw in 2019. Brands are realizing the potential of online commerce and are taking the time to make their digital spaces as user-friendly as possible. Additionally, technology is being utilized in all parts of the fashion supply chain. Production, marketing, sales, you name it.
EconomyThe Drum

How to win at RFPs

Mike Lander, chief executive of Piscari and ex-procurement director, has spent his career honing his own, and others', negotiation skills. In this column, he'll share his advice on how to negotiate more profitable deals – especially with procurement. It’s Monday morning, it’s raining, and I get a call from Gia,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy