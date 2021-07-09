Cancel
Kern County, CA

Frazier Park says water is safe for most people to drink

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 11 days ago
In one Kern County mountain community officials discussed concerns Thursday night around high levels of a natural chemical found in tap water in a meeting.

The Frazier Park Utility Board's director saying the nitrate levels are still dangerous for high-risk residents like pregnant women and infants but it is safe for everyone else. Those not at risk, can drink, bathe and cook with the water.

Frazier Park residents warned not to drink the water

Anthony Wright, 23ABC 5:06 PM, Jul 07, 2021

The director saying the board is working to lower the levels of nitrates in the well where they were found. They are also looking into getting a whole new water well altogether.

The director told 23ABC all this should be happening soon but did not specify a date.

For now, the board urges residents to be cautious.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

