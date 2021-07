CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif ™ , the Apple-approved personalized photo project app, today announced the launch of a new product offering, photo canvas prints, which allows Motif users to transform their photos into original art to display anywhere in their homes, offices, and more. Available on Motif for macOS and iOS, canvases can be simply made using a single image or a collage of images to suit every design need whether you're looking to print a single image, fill your home with your original art or create a gallery wall. With gatherings such as family vacations, weddings, baby showers and more on the horizon this summer, photo canvas prints provide the perfect way to display meaningful memories forever. Motif is out to show that photos are back in season.