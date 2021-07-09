Teams that have come back from a 2-0 series deficit in NBA Finals history

Ahead of free agency, there has already been a lot of movement along the sidelines as several coaching vacancies have been filled. Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups highlighted the new head coaching hires as the former guards landed with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively. However, the assistant coaching carousel has kept spinning as the Los Angeles Lakers were able to replace Kidd with former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale.