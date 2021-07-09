Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Teams that have come back from a 2-0 series deficit in NBA Finals history

By Yash Matange
Sporting News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the 2021 NBA Finals, there had been 35 instances in which a team had taken a 2-0 series lead. Want to guess how many times the team to take that lead went on to win? 30. Currently trailing 2-0 against the Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Dwyane Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba History#Nba Finals#Epic Games#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#Golden State Warriors#The Heat Wade#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Division Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

NBA Rumors: Lakers’ Potential ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100M’. The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Ball’s market value is likely to reach $100 million. Lonzo Ball is being linked to...
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

It’s never too early for a Mock Draft or even Mock Draft 9.0. We are knee-deep in the NBA Finals and draft prospects are hopping from one practice facility to the next working out for teams. This is the home stretch for a group of road-weary players that have braved countless hotel stays and plenty of room service dinners in hopes of making one last positive impression.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Clippers Expected Hire Former Lakers Player & Coach Brian Shaw As Assistant Coach

Ahead of free agency, there has already been a lot of movement along the sidelines as several coaching vacancies have been filled. Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups highlighted the new head coaching hires as the former guards landed with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively. However, the assistant coaching carousel has kept spinning as the Los Angeles Lakers were able to replace Kidd with former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest on Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma Trade Buzz and More

Though they came into the 2020-21 season with championship aspirations, the Los Angeles Lakers are stuck watching the NBA Finals from the sideline. Injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis took their toll during the regular season, and L.A. barely squeaked into the playoffs. An opening-round matchup with the Phoenix...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Trade Rumors On Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma & Kevin Love + Lakers 2021 NBA Draft Targets | Q&A

Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma, National Basketball Association, Buddy Hield, Montrezl Harrell, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony Davis. Los Angeles Lakers rumors are coming at you in the form of a fan-led mailbag! Lakers rumors focused on NBA trade rumors, Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Love, Lakers 2021 NBA Draft Targets and Dennis Schroder free agency. Will the Lakers make a splash signing or trade in the 2021 NBA offseason? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers all of your Lakers rumors questions in today’s mailbag! Subscribe to the Los Angeles Lakers Report on YouTube for Lakers free agency news, rumors & much more coverage throughout the 2021 NBA Offseason: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... Los Angeles Lakers questions in today’s NBA Mailbag: - Dennis Schroder sign to the New York Knicks?
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers News: 2021 NBA Draft Will Be Held At Barclays Center In Brooklyn

Although the NBA is in the midst of an exciting NBA Finals series with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Phoenix Suns, anticipation for the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft is also steadily rising. The draft is just a couple of weeks away, which means teams around the league have their...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

NBA Rumors: Play-In Tournament Returning For 2021-22 Season

Despite the truncated 2020-21 season, the NBA decided to move forward with the Play-In Tournament that debuted in the Orlando bubble during the 2020 NBA playoffs. The Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies were the inaugural teams to fight for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, which turned out to be one of the most exciting and thrilling games of the bubble. For the 2020-21 campaign, the ninth and tenth seeds of each conference got to play at least two games against their respective conference’s seventh or eighth seed to earn a playoff spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy