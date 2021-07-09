One Eight Oh PR Welcomes Joey Panek as Creative Content Director

Isn’t it strange how you can be living somewhere for an extended amount of time, yet not feel sentimental until the final few weeks? Suddenly, I’m finding myself reminiscing about this sunny, stone balcony adjacent to green grand trees, melodic chattering birds, a small field of grass, and a large parking lot. This balcony is probably one of my favorite spaces in the entire apartment; no matter what, I can come out here and feel at peace, overlooking this corner of the world in silence. Moments ago, I was shivering in my apartment due to the blasting air conditioning unit with low temperatures we have no control over. The natural air outside feels like sinking into a warm, relieving bath, while catching an occasional strange, cool breeze from the lingering air conditioning unit escaping through the screen door. The sun is setting, as another chapter comes a day closer to a close.