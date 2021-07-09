One Eight Oh PR Welcomes Joey Panek as Creative Content Director
One Eight Oh PR, a full-service public relations and strategic communications agency, recently welcomed accomplished media professional Joey Panek to its team as creative content director. Most recently, Panek was the executive producer and co-host of Suncoast View for WWSB ABC-7 in Sarasota, Florida. He produced the lifestyle talk show for more than five years, highlighting local businesses, arts organizations and community events. Through the pandemic, he found innovative ways to continue the show’s mission of dynamic local coverage.www.srqmagazine.com
