The Sarasota Ballet Commences its 2021 Summer Intensive

This year, The Sarasota Ballet has returned to an entirely in-person format for their sold-out, five-week Summer Intensive program, which started June 28th and culminates in four performances at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. Fully booked, this represents the largest Summer Intensive participation on record at The Sarasota Ballet with over 120 students in attendance. The InMotion performances, which open July 29th and close July 31st, will feature extracts from beloved classical excerpts, as well as new works created specially for the students—including a world premiere by Resident Choreographer Ricardo Graziano. “We are so thrilled at the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response to our in-person Summer Intensive,” says Education Director Christopher Hird. “The record-breaking attendance reaffirms the interest in the quality and reputation of The Sarasota Ballet’s Education Programs around the United States. Not only have we increased attendance, but the caliber of ability of the students that are attending is quite remarkable. This is also why we’ve reimagined our Intensive Performances in order to create InMotion, so that the students can display their artistry and passion for dance to all.”