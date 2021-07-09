Cancel
Cigar Box Guitar Workshop Shows that Less is More

Cover picture for the articleCount Steve Arvey among those who managed to thrive during the pandemic. The blues guitarist, educator and ambassador took his spare time away from the stage and, with the help of his guitar-shredding YouTube protege Dovydas, beefed up his own YouTube channel. It kept him busy, earned him some income and allowed him to focus on the fulfilling task of sharing his passion for the blues. “It was nice to have a break from shows,” he says, “I did some songwriting, built instruments and made videos.” Among his many videos was series of tutorials for an instrument close to his heart: the cigar box guitar.

