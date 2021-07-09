On This Day: The Oak Ridge Boys Were Invited to Join The Grand Ole Opry by Little Jimmy Dickens Dressed as William Lee Golden
On July 8, 2011, “One of the longest-running groups in country music,” The Oak Ridge Boys, would finally be invited to join The Grand Ole Opry family. “According to historian Charlie Haymes it was 10 years ago today that Little Jimmy Dickens came onstage dressed as @wlgolden and invited us to join the greatest family on earth THE Grand Ole OPRY,” tweets the Oak Ridge Boys’ official Twitter Thursday.outsider.com
Comments / 0