On This Day: The Oak Ridge Boys Were Invited to Join The Grand Ole Opry by Little Jimmy Dickens Dressed as William Lee Golden

The country is opening back up and things are getting back to normal in many ways. One of those signs of normality is the return of live music. After a year of canceled dates, live stream concerts, and missing the communal spiritual experience of hearing music in its rawest form, we’re gathering again. Currently, some of country music’s brightest stars are hitting the road and doing what they do best. Travis Tritt is among those who are out there thrilling crowds and he couldn’t be happier about it.