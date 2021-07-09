‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Uncle Si Robertson Shares His ‘Mugshots’ Saying ‘I’ll Still Be Free in Jesus’

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff is living her best life. The reality star is excited to be a mother, and she wants the whole world to know it. Like many of the Robertson clan, Robertson Huff uses social media to keep her fans in the loop. And since the day she discovered she was pregnant, the “Duck Dynasty” star has chronicled her pregnancy on Instagram for her followers. On Sunday, June 27, Robertson Huff answered some of her fans’ burning questions in an Instagram Q&A. And she also opened up about giving birth as well.