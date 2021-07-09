Wine It Up at Mattison's Forty-One With Discounts Through Visit Sarasota
This summer take advantage of some fun in the 941. Visit Sarasota is rolling out special deals and offers all season long through valued partners of their 'Live Like a Local' campaign. Choose from Mattison's Forty-One Restaurant's extensive wine list and receive 25% off any wine $40 or more. Valid only on Saturdays and through August 1, 2021. Be sure to mention this deal for your discount and remember to #livelikealocal.www.srqmagazine.com
Comments / 0