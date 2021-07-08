Cancel
The Shortwave Report 07/09/21 Listen Globally!

By Dan Roberts
indybay.org
 12 days ago

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio. From GERMANY- Information on the assassination of the Haitian President Moise is very limited right now. Chile has selected an indigenous woman to preside over the drafting of a new constitution. Several short reports on the Covid crisis. The European Commission is warning Hungary about a new law banning LGBTQ education in schools and the media. China criticized US Secretary of State Blinken, while French, German and Chinese leaders held a video conference on cooperation. Climate researchers say the world may have passed a critical global warming threshold during the unprecedented heat wave in Canada and the US northwest- they say the weather would be impossible without climate change caused by human activities- a researcher says that US fossil fuel corporations sponsor disinformation campaigns and climate skeptics to confuse the public and maintain their sales.

www.indybay.org

