The Windows update to fix ‘PrintNightmare’ made some printers stop working

By Richard Lawler
The Verge
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if an actively exploited critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler that can allow someone to take over your computer remotely isn’t bad enough, some people who installed Microsoft’s security patch found out that the connection to their printer stopped working. In a near-repeat of a problem that occurred this spring with a different Windows 10 security update, system admins discovered that many PCs suddenly couldn’t connect to printers — most notably several models of Zebra label printers — after installing the KB5004945 patch.

www.theverge.com

