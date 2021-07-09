Some local flood victims feel ‘abandoned’ as problems persist

As she closes her eyes to fall asleep at night, Crystal Loomis said, she can still hear the sounds of rushing water and the screams of animals and neighbors’ children. Loomis lives on a private road off of Orchard Park Road in Chaves County. She and her fiancee had not been able to evacuate their mobile home and property on the night of Sunday, May 30, when a “tsunami” of at least three feet of water came roaring through their property as a result of torrential rain and a levee breach.