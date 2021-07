Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most established rappers in the music industry but he always makes it a point to elevate up-and-coming artists by extending his co-sign through a feature verse. He helped out Popp Hunna by blessing the viral rapper with a couple of features (before dissing him online) and most recently, he popped up on the remix of country singer Kidd G's song "Teenage Dream 2." It's not uncommon to see Uzi help lesser-known artists out that he believes in and he's doing exactly that on his latest record "Off-White" with NGeeYL.