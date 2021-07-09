Cancel
Indonesia’s Bukalapak kicks off $1.1 billion IPO, biggest in over a decade

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Indonesia’s Bukalapak launched an up to $1.13 billion IPO ahead of next month’s listing, marking the country’s biggest issue in over a decade amid rising investor appetite for tech stocks in a region boasting a growing consumer class, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The...

wtvbam.com

