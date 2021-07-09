Utah’s Traeger Grills lights a fire under public stock offering effort

With extreme drought conditions impacting all of Utah, all citizens of this state have been asked to take large measures to help sustain our limited water supply this year. Simple things such as taking shorter showers, installing water-efficient appliances and systems, and limiting the watering of our lawns are just a few examples of what has been asked of us to “Slow the Flow.” However, each time a new plea to conserve water is issued, a wave of criticism of farmers and ranchers and their water use practices follows right behind.