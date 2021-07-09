Utah’s Traeger Grills lights a fire under public stock offering effort
Utah outdoor cookery giant Traeger Grills filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday marking the first step toward a public stock offering. The company, based in Salt Lake City, is coming off a year that saw sales skyrocket amid pandemic-induced isolation that drove a slew of new interest in home cooking. In its SEC filing, Traeger reported $32 million in net income on revenues of nearly $546 million in 2020, blowing by 2019’s $363 million in revenues and $29 million in net losses.www.deseret.com
