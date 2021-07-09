Cancel
Utah’s Traeger Grills lights a fire under public stock offering effort

By Art Raymond
Deseret News
Deseret News
 11 days ago
Utah outdoor cookery giant Traeger Grills filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday marking the first step toward a public stock offering. The company, based in Salt Lake City, is coming off a year that saw sales skyrocket amid pandemic-induced isolation that drove a slew of new interest in home cooking. In its SEC filing, Traeger reported $32 million in net income on revenues of nearly $546 million in 2020, blowing by 2019’s $363 million in revenues and $29 million in net losses.

