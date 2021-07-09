Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Findlay, OH

Findlay pizzeria owner gives entire day of profits to employees to show his appreciation

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FINDLAY, Ohio — You've probably heard of businesses holding a customer appreciation day. But how about an employee appreciation day?. After the tough year food businesses have weathered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Heavenly Pizza in Findlay wanted to show his workers his gratitude. Josh Elchert gave the entire day of sales on Monday back to his employees.

www.wtol.com

Comments / 2

WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Findlay, OH
Business
City
Findlay, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Appreciation Day#Pizzeria#Heavenly Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Economy
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

A Business Owner Shows Gratitude To His Employees

Last year we doled out endless and well-deserved praise for first responders, doctors, and health care workers, but I often don't think we gave enough credit to food service workers. On July 5, Heavenly Pizza shop owner Josh Elchert held Employee Appreciation Day at his business. Instead of "telling" his...
Findlay, OHpmq.com

This Pizzeria Boosted Employee Pay to $78 an Hour for One Day

Josh Elchert, owner of Heavenly Pizza in Findlay, Ohio, pledged to hand over an entire day’s profits to his team for Employee Appreciation Day earlier this month. Thanks to enthusiastic support from the community, the shop had 220 orders, more than twice the usual daily average of 90, with $6,300 in sales and $1,200 in tips.
Findlay, OHPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason This Ohio Pizzeria Paid Its Employees $78 Per Hour

Heavenly Pizza was recently able to give its employees a heavenly reward. The restaurant, which is known for its flavorful cheesy tomato pies, wanted to find a way to reward its staff for all of their hard work during difficult times. Owner Josh Elchert, recently took to Facebook and said the eatery was celebrating Employee Appreciation Day by giving its workers its entire day of sales for its location in Findlay, Ohio.
New Haven, CTTimes Daily

Salon owner sells business for $1 to 'worthy' employee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Salon owner Pio Imperati took a chance and hired hairstylist Kathy Moura right out of technical high school 15 years ago. It has worked out so well that Imperati sold her his venerable New Haven, Connecticut, business for $1. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
RestaurantsPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Popeyes: We’re Ready This Time for Nugget Frenzy

We all remember the craziness that surrounded the debut of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chicken sandwich in 2019. Long lines and shortages became the least of their problems, and it really got out of hand nationwide. And it was rather shocking to see that it even turned to violence when one Maryland man was accused of stabbing another customer waiting in line for the popular sandwich.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Findlay Culinary Training Program Shows How Food Can Change Lives

For Travis Maier, the decision to take on the role of program director for the Findlay Culinary Training Program was a no-brainer. He’d learned of the initiative during his days as culinary director for Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, and after finding out more about the significance of their mission, he eventually made the move to work with the nonprofit.
LifestyleCoalfield.com

Ad Net Ads For 7-20-21

ATTN. AUCTIONEERS: Advertise your upcoming auctions statewide and in other states. Affordable Print and Digital Solutions reaching your target audiences. Call this paper or Landon Clark at Virginia Press Services 804-521-7576, landonc@vpa.net. FARM EQUIPMENT. OWN LAND IN VIRGINIA? Our Hunters will Pay Top $$$ to lease your land. Call now...
Economycbtnews.com

What are the best ways to involve the F&I department on the sales floor?

Every dealership is set up the same way – sales, service, parts, and F&I all operate as their own separate departments. Each has a unique part to play both in overall profit and in the customer experience. However, when you look at the sales and F&I departments together, there are some in the business that […]
Restaurantsfoxbangor.com

Popeyes Preparing for Chicken Nuggets Craze to Avoid Frenzy, Violence

Popeyes is gearing up for the release of its chicken nuggets in more ways than one … because it desperately wants to avoid the violence that came with its sandwich chaos. Who can forget the nationwide madness in fall 2019 when folks were scrambling, kicking and even punching to get the restaurant’s new chicken sandwich. Long lines were the least of their troubles, as multiple fights got out of hand … and there was even a fatal stabbing.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman with Down syndrome is awarded $125MILLION in lawsuit against Walmart after it 'altered her work schedule' and fired her for chronic absenteeism which she says was because she 'had to eat dinner at the same time every night'

A former longtime Walmart employee with Down syndrome was awarded a $125million in a discrimination case after the retail giant changed her work schedule and eventually fired her for chronic absenteeism. Marlo Spaeth, who was with the Manitowoc, Wisconsin store for 16 years before she was fired in 2015, needs...
Asheboro, NCbeckershospitalreview.com

Once bankrupt North Carolina hospital to be profitable in 90 days, new owner says

Randolph Health, an Asheboro, N.C.-based hospital that filed for bankruptcy in March 2020, may soon be profitable, according to the Triad Business Journal. Randolph's new owner, Roanoke, Va.-based American Healthcare Systems, expects the hospital to swing into the black within the first 90 days of the acquisition, Michael Sarian, CEO of American Healthcare Systems, told the Journal.

Comments / 2

Community Policy