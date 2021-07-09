Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vince Staples Returns With His Self-Titled Album

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During a recent interview, Vince Staples told DJ Hed that he’s one of the best 5,000 rappers of all time. This week, he dropped another album that may move him a bit closer to being one of the top 4,000 rappers of all time. Vince Staples’ self-titled album is led...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Vince Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Titled#Dj#Studio Album
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskosu.org

Vince Staples, 'ARE YOU WITH THAT?'

Three days before the release of his long-anticipated fourth official album, Vince Staples has dropped "ARE YOU WITH THAT?," an intimate ode to Northtown — a somber summer anthem for Staples' hometown of North Long Beach and other working-class communities marred by the presumption of Black criminality and subsequent surveillance. The track, co-produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, is a glaring departure from Staples' straight-faced quotables, with the California rapper opting instead to sing over a sparse beat and melodic synths. "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" reads as a mournful chapter of a memoir in progress; Staples is distanced from — yet fully consumed by — his past, a life saturated with fear and engineered by powers outside his control, as evidenced in the refrain: "Hope you watchin' your back."
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Vince Staples broadens his horizons and Jennifer Hudson salutes Aretha

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Vince Staples, “Vince Staples” (Blacksmith/Motown) In the hardened world of Los Angeles street hip-hop, Staples has established himself as one of the most dynamic MCs to arise from the scene in a decade. Among his lauded first three albums, “Summertime ’06” is a thorough display of diverse sonic lyricism. He also recently appeared on Oakland rapper AllBlack’s track “We Straight,” easily one of the best Bay Area rap cuts of 2021. He appeared on an episode of HBO’s “Insecure” and his romantic flow pierced through his thick skin on “Yo Love” from the soundtrack to the film “Queen & Slim.” Now on his fourth album, produced by frequent collaborator and venerable hip-hop beat constructor Kenny Beats, Staples is delving further into his multifaceted artistry with tracks like “Law of Averages,” which could easily be mistaken for a James Blake collaboration.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Vince Staples Bodies A Freestyle For LA Leakers

In just two years, the nearly three-wait many of us have endured for a new Vince Staples album will come to an end. The Long Beach rapper will share his third album, a self-titled effort, on July 9, but before that arrives, he stopped by Power 106’s LA Leakers to body a new freestyle.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Shares "ARE YOU WITH THAT" Music Video

Vince Staples is fresh off of the release of his new self-titled album. It's the rapper's first body of work in upwards of three years since dropping FM! It's a succinct 10-songs in total that was led by the singles, "Law Of Averages" and "Are You With That?" The latter served as the second single of the project and now, has a brand new set of visuals. The artsy music video for "Are You With That?" captures cinematic shots of Vince Staples taking on the roles of people in his own neighborhood. It's a Vince Staples world, literally.
MusicBillboard

In Eight Nights, Vince Staples Made the Most Personal Album of His Career

As the late Mac Miller put it, "Vince doesn't breathe, he has gills." In conversation with Vince Staples, his train of thought can change on a dime and leave you in the dust like an Allen Iverson crossover. It's been nearly three years since he released his radio show-themed FM! album, and Staples has finally returned this Friday (July 9) -- peeling back the layers with his eponymous fourth studio album.
MusicNME

Vince Staples releases new song ‘Are You With That?’ ahead of his third studio album

Vince Staples has unveiled another look at his upcoming self-titled album with a new song, ‘Are You With That?’. Issued via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records, the song follows up ‘Law of Averages’, which was released with the album announcement last month. Since that single, Staples has also unveiled the tracklist of ‘Vince Staples’ – find that below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples shares new song “Are You With That?,” new album out this week

Vince Staples' anticipated Kenny Beats-produced self-titled album arrives this Friday (7/9) via Blacksmith/Motown, and ahead of the release, he shared a second song from it, "Are You With That?". Like lead single "Law of Averages," it's a laid-back, pensive song, and it's great to hear Vince exploring this side of him. Listen below.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Vince Staples Finds a Balance Between Vulnerability and Privacy

On his last record, FM!, Vince Staples slipped out from underneath the mask of his manic, critical hit, Big Fish Theory, and stepped into the light of a pop-trap persona, unloading an ambitious, upbeat, 22-minute radio program presenting itself as an album. But transcending the glitz and sometimes-humorous West Coast macabre of Staples’ records has been his steadfast storytelling. A documentarian of his own love language, Staples populates his tracklists with tales of his upbringing and of the people who have come and gone since his childhood. He spent his first five records giving non-Californian fans a poignant layout of the Long Beach landscape he has called home for so long. But on his newest, self-titled project, his first release with Motown, Staples steps away from his place behind the camera and positions the focus fully on himself. The product is Vince Staples, a compact, 10-track summer spin—a quick, sophisticated string of punches. And with instrumental chef Kenny Beats at the production helm once again, the record is a beautiful arrangement of confessional conversation verging on slam poetry.
CelebritiesHighsnobiety

Vince Staples Is Ready for Anything | Highsnobiety

“You'll put a ceiling on yourself, parts of you that don't exist,” Vince Staples says in an early morning Zoom call when asked about the next five years. He’s grounded on what his future looks like as an artist, and in doing so, proves that he is boundless. Known for...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Vince Staples Releases New Song ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’: Listen

This week, Vince Staples will liberate his self-titled album from which we’ve already heard the first offering ‘LAW OF AVERAGES’ which you can see the video for here. This afternoon, the North Long Beach rapper has dropped another song from the upcoming LP. This one is called ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’ and comes with a lyric video. You can check that out below and have a look at the full track list for VINCE STAPLES here.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Switches It Up On "The Shining"

Generally, when the work of Stephen King is invoked, one might assume that something sinister might follow. Yet Vince Staples, the visionary emcee hailing from Long Beach California, has always been inclined to subvert expectations. Today, he came through with his brand new self-titled album, a ten-track effort that features production from Kenny Beats. While it's certainly advised to ride the album out from start to finish, "The Shining" is as good a place to start as any.
MusicStereogum

Vince Staples Folds Inward

Vince Staples has been funny in interviews. He’s been funny on Twitter. He’s made vivid, stylized videos and rapped over futuristic dance tracks. Staples was the headliner at the block party that Issa put together on Insecure. His song “Norf Norf” was the subject of some lady’s viral freakout, which then became a plot point on Atlanta. If you look at Vince Staples’ career from a distance, he seems like a fun person to have around. This, presumably, is why he keeps getting booked at rock festivals, why Netflix has given him a show. But Vince Staples is not fun, and Vince Staples has been letting us know that this whole time.
MusicHOT 97

First Listen: Vince Staples – “Vince Staples”

Vince Staples New Self-Titled Album – “Vince Staples” has arrived. Vince Staples sixth studio album, and first full-length project since 2018 is a 22-minute self-titled album displaying a much mellower sound than Staples is known for. The album Vince Staples is a quintessential Vince Staples album, like previous projects there are few features, a short run time, and a noticeable Long Beach influence.
MusicKansas City Star

Album reviews: John Mayer, Vince Staples, Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio

(Columbia Records, ** 1/2) John Mayer didn't want to create a "'costume" record, he said in a recent interview with the newsletter Blackbird Spyplane. With "Sob Rock," Mayer said, he sought to update the sounds of his childhood — he mentions U2, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul and other late-'80′s stalwarts — to the present day, a reupholstering of sorts. What he hoped to do, he says, was to "grind the influences into a fine enough dust that you can make a new paste out of it."
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

10 Facts About Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 Self-Titled Album

Fleetwood Mac's 1975 self-titled release was not a debut album but with new members and a new musical direction, it could just as well have been. Lindsey Buckingham and his girlfriend/songwriting partner Stevie Nicks found themselves in the right place at the right time: The departure of guitarist Bob Welch at the end of 1974 necessitated an immediate replacement – and within a few months, the most enduring (but not necessarily least tumultuous) Fleetwood Mac lineup had come to fruition.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

N.O.R.E Celebrates His Self-Titled Debut: "My Favorite Album Of All Time"

There are, generally speaking, two types of artist. Those who want nothing to do with their own music, and those that keep it on steady rotation. It would appear that Noreaga, legendary emcee and host of the Drink Champs podcast, falls into the latter camp. As it happens, N.O.R.E's favorite album of all time happens to be one of his own -- his 1998 self-titled debut solo project, which turns twenty-three today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy