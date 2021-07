If you’re looking for a way to change your favorite fish recipe, try adding salsa. The word “salsa” really just means “sauce” in Spanish. There are many different kinds of salsa. Salsa roja is a red sauce meant to be eaten warm, usually over enchiladas. Salsa verde is a green sauce made with tomatillos. Salsa ranchera means “ranch style” and is typically made of tomatoes and chilies cooked together. There’s also salsa cruda or salsa fresca. “Cruda” means “raw,” and “fresca” means “fresh.”