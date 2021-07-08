Cancel
Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Co-Stars Remember Her a Year After Her Death

WUSA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late Naya Rivera's Glee co-stars are paying tribute to the actress on the 1-year anniversary of her death. Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of Rivera's tragic death, which occurred after she went missing following a boat ride with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, on California's Lake Piru. Her body was recovered five days later. A number of her close co-stars took to social media to remember Rivera, including Heather Morris, who shared video of herself getting a tattoo in her honor.

