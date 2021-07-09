Shredding services, Friends book sale at Eckhart Public Library

AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library will be offering secure document shredding services to the community at no cost today from 9-11 a.m. Confidential Shredding Services will be in the library parking lot at 212 W. 12th St. to provide these services in a drive-through format. The documents being shredded must be personal and not business related. Spiral notebooks, paper clips, and staples are permitted, but binder clips cannot be part of the documents. Document owners may watch their items being shredded, but they must stay in their car.