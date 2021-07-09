3 People Hurt in Brooklyn Shooting; Suspect Shot and Killed by Cops

Three people were hurt in a Brooklyn shooting Thursday night and police have shot and killed an armed suspect, according to the NYPD. Officers initially heard gunfire coming from Halsey Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick just before 10:30 p.m. and saw three people had been shot near a liquor store, according to Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes. Video from the scene showed the store with a large hole in a shattered glass front window.