Jody Martin, LCMC Health’s Chief Legal Officer, has been named to the Class of 2021 “Leadership in Law” by CityBusiness. Jody is the system’s primary legal advisor, providing counsel to LCMC Health’s six-member hospitals while also serving as legal advocate for LCMC Health’s leadership team and the Board of Trustees. As he manages the many legal situations that arise in any business – such as compliance issues and risk management functions – Jody successfully articulates the system’s position, while helping to ensure that the entire LCMC Health team remains committed to its mission of quality healthcare and clinical excellence.