Scotts Valley Police Department

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The Scotts Valley Police Department said two suspects broke into a locked facility early Thursday morning and stole multiple people's mail.

The male and female suspects were captured on security camera footage. Police say they appear to be in their 20's, however, both were wearing masks so it's hard to tell.

The male suspect was seen wearing a Santa Cruz Warriors baseball cap and the female suspect wore a Pleasure Point sweatshirt. Police say these clues could mean that they are Santa Cruz County locals.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you are asked to contact the Scotts Valley Police Department at (831) 440-5670.

The post Scotts Valley Police: Mail thieves caught on camera appeared first on KION546 .