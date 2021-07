We have witnessed a record last week, with 19 launched IPOs and almost $10 billion raised. That is the most companies in one week since 2004. Even more, the NYSE floor which has been rather quiet in the past year came back to life. SPACs have been favored for a good part of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, so the IPO business had to take a back seat. Until now! It has returned big time.