Kagiyama: A week in the 'holy dirt' of Camp Glisson

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9pm) Come hike and relax in beautiful Evans Notch at historic Cold River Camp, jewel of the White Mountains. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp is a wonderful vacation destination for experiencing the charms of the White Mountains. Local hiking trails abound, from easy to challenging. Open summits, brooks, secluded pools. The Presidentials and North Conway are within striking distance for day trips, as are the Saco and Androscoggin Rivers. Settle into your cabin for a week or partial week to hike, swim, paddle, bike or simply relax. Most guests return to this peaceful place year after year. Come be part of the Cold River Camp community. We look forward to seeing you! Highlights Include: •Private cabins •Delicious, to-go meals 3x a day •Robust COVID-19 safety protocols •Hike Consultant on site to advise you in planning your daily adventures If you cannot spend an entire week at camp, partial week reservations are now available. Contact registrar for details. For more information and a COVID FAQ: https://amccoldrivercamp.org/ Weekly Cost: $675/adult member; reduced rates for kids. Partial week costs vary. Contact: Lois Winkler, Registrar, 17 Southview St., Pleasantville, NY 10570 (914) 747-3194, before 9 PM, please.