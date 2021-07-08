Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Kagiyama: A week in the 'holy dirt' of Camp Glisson

By Karen Kagiyama For the Times-Georgian
times-georgian.com
 14 days ago

When I hear the words, I know where I am. Home. Every summer, this is the greeting to campers who arrive for a week at Camp Glisson, located just north of Dahlonega. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Traveloutdoors.org

Cold River Camp Week 3

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9pm) Come hike and relax in beautiful Evans Notch at historic Cold River Camp, jewel of the White Mountains. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Cold River Camp is a wonderful vacation destination for experiencing the charms of the White Mountains. Local hiking trails abound, from easy to challenging. Open summits, brooks, secluded pools. The Presidentials and North Conway are within striking distance for day trips, as are the Saco and Androscoggin Rivers. Settle into your cabin for a week or partial week to hike, swim, paddle, bike or simply relax. Most guests return to this peaceful place year after year. Come be part of the Cold River Camp community. We look forward to seeing you! Highlights Include: •Private cabins •Delicious, to-go meals 3x a day •Robust COVID-19 safety protocols •Hike Consultant on site to advise you in planning your daily adventures If you cannot spend an entire week at camp, partial week reservations are now available. Contact registrar for details. For more information and a COVID FAQ: https://amccoldrivercamp.org/ Weekly Cost: $675/adult member; reduced rates for kids. Partial week costs vary. Contact: Lois Winkler, Registrar, 17 Southview St., Pleasantville, NY 10570 (914) 747-3194, before 9 PM, please.
Hobbiessanmarcostx.gov

Discovery Camp Week 6 - Outdoor Adventurers

Time for an outdoor adventure (weather permitting)! Discovery Camp will solidify campers’ love of the outdoors with a week’s worth of hands-on activities inspired by nature and the environment. Objective: Participate in activities that encourage team building, critical thinking, and leadership skills. To build confidence in participant’s ability to lead, learn and experience new things. Participate in activities that promote learning in the following areas: Science, Math, History, Art, and Physical Education. Participants will develop and expand in social skills by working in groups to perform various activities to meet goals. Specifically, in “Outdoor Adventurers” week, students will connect to nature through plants, animals, and outdoor survival activities (ex: camping)
LifestyleGreenfield Daily Reporter

Kids enjoy a week outdoors at Nameless Creek Camp

Children enjoyed daily adventures last week at the annual Plug Into Nature day camp at Nameless Creek Camp, 2675 S. County Road 600E. More than 60 youngsters — some of whom were using hammers for the first time — built bird houses. They also were able to go fishing in the camp’s pond and learned about the outdoors during nature walks, among other activities designed to foster a love of nature.
Religiontimes-georgian.com

Kagiyama: The fundamental yearning for home

I’ve lived for over 25 years in the same house on a quiet street in town, something a bit unusual for a United Methodist pastor. I’m immensely grateful for this space where my husband and I have raised our kids and begun to grow old together. This summer, the blueberries...
Amarillo, TXabc7amarillo.com

Camp Alphie returns with a week of fun

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A nonprofit that relies on donations and fundraising is providing a week of fun for kids who are battling cancer or are in remission. Campers and counselors at Camp Alphie are taking a break from technology and life’s challenges in exchange for a week of fun at Ceta Glen.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Summer camps in final week at Innovation Hub

Summer camps at the Paducah Innovation Hub are winding down their inaugural season this week, having begun on June 1. Camps were coordinated by PIH Makerspace Director Tim Franklin and provided instruction on 3D printing, virtual reality, flight and space, coding and creating apps. Above: Lea Wentworth of the McCracken...
Carrollton, GAtimes-georgian.com

Lions Club told about Family Connection

Gyla Gonzales of the Carroll County Family Connection spoke to the Carrollton Lions Club on July 8. The CCFC is part of a statewide initiative that cultivates public and private collaboration of many resources at the local level. In 1991, Carrollton was one of about 10 initial sites in Georgia chosen to develop a connective program for public services.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Wendy Wu Tours offers fam trip places in ‘Big Tokyo’ draw

Asia specialist Wendy Wu Tours is offering places on fam trips, along with a host of other prizes, in its ‘Big Tokyo 2021’ draw. The competition has been launched to celebrate the Olympic Games in Japan and the tour operator’s range of discounts and offers for holidays to the country.
Lifestyletampabayparenting.com

Spark Your Next Adventure at Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are back and brighter than ever and it’s a great way to experience one of Tampa Bay’s favorite family adventures together with the kids!. From an all new fireworks show to returning live performances like the ‘Turn it Up” ice-skating show, there’s something...
Newark, DENewark Post

The week ahead: Outdoor movie, Main Street Alfresco, Holy Family Summerfest

Outdoor movie: July 10, 8:30 p.m., at Newark Charter High School, 200 McIntire Drive. The Disney Pixar movie “Onward” will be shown on a 30-foot screen on the Newark Charter soccer field. Admission is $8 per person for non-residents and $6 for residents of Newark. Bring snacks and chairs or a blanket. Parking opens at 7:30 p.m. Register online at www.newarkde.gov/play.
Greensboro, NCWXII 12

Greensboro Fire Department hosts all-girls 'Camp Spark' this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday is the first day of Camp Spark in Greensboro. It’s all about building self-confidence and “girl power” with the help of the Greensboro Fire Department. The department is giving high school girls a chance to experience a day in the life of a firefighter. Greensboro firefighter...
Hiawatha, IAhooplanow.com

2021 Kids Summer Art Camp Week 2 - Crazy for Clay

Exciting summer art camp opportunities for kids. Class will be held at Sylvan Learning in Hiawatha, IA for ages 7 thru 12. Instructor will be Shirley Darland, owner of East Otter Studio. Camps will be 1:30 - 3:30 for the following dates:. June 14-18, July 12-16, July 19-23, August 16-20.
Fitnesscbslocal.com

Dirt, Sweat, and Beers!

Feel Good and Do Good with REI in Dirt, Sweat & Beers 5K/10K Run + DIY Cleanup series! Discover all the details of this brand new, innovative run series that'll make you feel good and do good with REI. Lori Wallace visited REI in Sacramento to learn more!
Agriculturenearnorthnow.com

Hands in the Dirt: Black Raspberries

On a recent bike ride along the Lakeshore Trail, I spied a large bush of black raspberries. It was the first wild black raspberry bush I had seen in many a year. There were only a few ripe black berries to pick but I considered it a major treat anyway. They are tastier than their red raspberry cousins. No doubt about that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy