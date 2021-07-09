Tornado Warning issued for Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Wicomico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1204 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Newark, or 13 miles east of Salisbury, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Wicomico County, including the following locations Willards, Melson and Pittsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN