Tornado Warning issued for Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Worcester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Worcester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1204 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles south of Ocean City, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ocean City and Cape Isle Of Wight around 1215 AM EDT. Ocean Pines around 1220 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include West Ocean City. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN