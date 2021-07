Journalist Marcela Turati always suspected the Mexican authorities were spying on her. Now she's almost certain, after appearing in a leaked list at the center of a global spyware scandal. "People have written to me saying: 'Look, you weren't crazy, you weren't paranoid,'" she told AFP on Monday. Some 15,000 Mexican smartphone numbers were among more than 50,000 believed to have been selected by clients of Israeli firm NSO Group for potential surveillance, according to an international media investigation. They include numbers linked to 25 journalists and even President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's inner circle before he took office.