Today In Johnson City History: July 9

July 9, 1885: The Comet reported, “Several nights ago burglars entered Selden Nelson’s bed room (sic) by raising a ladder to the upper back window of his house and climbing in. Mr. Nelson must have slept soundly for the thieves relieved his pants pocket of twelve dollars and made their exits without his waking. About the same time some one (sic) tried to enter the houses of Mr. W.O. Smith, Mr. G.H. Matthews, the livery stable keeper, and P. Zimmerman. We hope the lucky man will yet be ready to receive these midnight marauders with a load of buck-shot.”