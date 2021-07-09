Twin Peaks Brings Life Back To Another Soncy Road Eyesore
Making your way down Soncy Road and I-40 you see it in all it's former glory. I'm talking about the old On The Border restaurant location that basically has seen better days and when I made the stop today for the cover photo had a few occupants outside that kept me from getting the front. So what's moving in to the former bad attempt at a Mexican food restaurant? Let's just say the waitresses will be a little more revealing at the soon to be Twin Peaks set to take over.thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 1