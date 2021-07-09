Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Twin Peaks Brings Life Back To Another Soncy Road Eyesore

By Michael Rivera
Posted by 
101.9 The Bull
101.9 The Bull
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Making your way down Soncy Road and I-40 you see it in all it's former glory. I'm talking about the old On The Border restaurant location that basically has seen better days and when I made the stop today for the cover photo had a few occupants outside that kept me from getting the front. So what's moving in to the former bad attempt at a Mexican food restaurant? Let's just say the waitresses will be a little more revealing at the soon to be Twin Peaks set to take over.

thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 1

101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Amarillo, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Abilene, TX
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Peaks#Eyesore#Lingerie#Cadillac Ranch#Food Drink#Mexican#Permian Entertainment Llc#Tabc#Scenic Views#Breasturant#Amarillo Cattle Drive#The Coors Ranch Rodeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

New Restaurant for Ramen Coming to Amarillo

When I talk about Ramen I do not mean that block of noodles that we ate growing up. The stuff that we would get and basically lived off as poor college students. I am not hating on that ramen either. I love the stuff. I am talking about a meal we go out and sit at a restaurant and pay good money for.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo’s Richard Daniel Baker Peace Ranch Stands For All

About 29 miles east of Amarillo, on the westbound side of I-40, lies a little-known roadside monument. It has one simple message. So first things first, let's get this out of the way. This monument is not the same as the Peace Farm that sits directly across from Pantex on US-60. Not too much is known about this monument and a Google search also gives the name as the Stoner Patriot Peace Garden of All Faiths. Whichever name you choose to call it, this place popped up sometime in the mid 2010's with little fanfare but a lot of metal that was well-done and well-crafted.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Remember Amarillo’s Arts in the Sunset? It’s Being Renovated.

It doesn't seem like that long ago that Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo was full of local art. There were spaces for learning and creating. Then it all went away. Today, I stumbled across a social media page titled Project Sunset. The relatively new page had several photos of a now abandoned Arts in the Sunset, and a video that shows people leaving with paintings in-hand while Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" plays in the background.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

If You Could Bring Back One Thing in Amarillo…

Being new to the city, I've noticed some abandoned buildings and other things that are around town. It made me wonder what used to be there, and how missed is it by the city?. I tried to start doing a little research to see what some of these buildings used to be, and I stumbled upon a post on Facebook that caught my attention. It asked about if you could bring back a restaurant, grocery store or shopping store, what would you bring back?
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Northern Tool Coming to Amarillo

Not too long ago Toys R Us unfortunately closed its doors forever, and like many kids it was my toy store. The location at Soncy just basically stood empty until half of it became Amarillo's Boot Barn location. Well, with the signs up, the secret of the other half is getting to be hard to keep. Amarillo is getting it's first Northern Tool location offering a new kind of "toy" store for those who love getting their hands on tools.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Can We Talk About Amarillo’s Garbage Problem?

Ok, Let's get to the point here, garbage is just an every day occurrence here in the bomb city. Occasionally we have a little drama with our dumpsters with guys jumping out and that makes for fun conversation. What isn't fun are the folks who decide that it's perfectly okay to stash their trash in spots it doesn't belong. The city of Amarillo is about to make life harder for those folks who wish do just that.
Canyon, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

I Saw Something Bizarre In Canyon…

So let me start off by saying I love seeing historical things. I like to know how a city has progressed over the years and seeing remnants of those things. We were a part of the big 4th of July weekend parade in Canyon on Saturday, and as we were all queued up in line with our float and vehicles, we were killing a little time. We were lined up right in front of the First United Bank Center and there were a couple of historic plaques to read.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Flooding Is A Major Problem In Amarillo

Coming from Austin, I used to get so frustrated when the heavy rains would come in. They have a ton of these "low water crossings" because of the hilly nature of the region. Every time the heavy rain would come, or just rain for a long period of time, these crossings would close due to flooding.

Comments / 1

Community Policy