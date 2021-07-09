Twin Peaks Brings Life Back To Another Soncy Road Eyesore

About 29 miles east of Amarillo, on the westbound side of I-40, lies a little-known roadside monument. It has one simple message. So first things first, let's get this out of the way. This monument is not the same as the Peace Farm that sits directly across from Pantex on US-60. Not too much is known about this monument and a Google search also gives the name as the Stoner Patriot Peace Garden of All Faiths. Whichever name you choose to call it, this place popped up sometime in the mid 2010's with little fanfare but a lot of metal that was well-done and well-crafted.