LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Four people from Northern Nevada won prizes Thursday in the state’s first Vax Nevada drawing in Las Vegas. Nevadans 12 years old or older who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 automatically are entered for a chance to win. Drawings will be held every Thursday. On Aug. 26, a $1 million grand prize winner will be named. All total, $5 million will be given out.