Patrick McCormack thinks that when he and his Uncas Health District staff look back on the coronavirus pandemic, they're going to keep talking about phases. First, there was talking to people who had traveled from hot spots, and figuring out what forms to use and how to handle language barriers. Then, Uncas received boxes and boxes of personal protective equipment to distribute. Then it ramped up contact tracing, then started hearing a vaccine was on the way, then provided guidance to schools on reopening plans.