PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns advance closer to their first-ever NBA Championship with their second win over the Milwaukee Bucks 118 to 108 Thursday night. The Suns and Bucks were in a shootout throughout the first quarter, with the Bucks holding the lead 29 to 26. Several buckets by the Suns from the three-point line rounded out the quarter and kept them in the game. The Suns were outscored 20-0 in the paint in the first quarter, but outscored the Bucks 24-6 on three-pointers. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder each had 6 points to finish out the first.