Since its launch in 2018, Nexo quickly made its name as the most retail-friendly crypto lender. The company’s success promptly led to the release of a now thriving institutional offering, but what many don’t know about Nexo is that they recently also began providing B2B services, in particular their Earn API. The highly customizable B2B product allows companies’ users to earn up to 10% compounding interest p.a. on their idle crypto and stablecoins.