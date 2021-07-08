Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Angelina Jolie wants to sell her half of Chateau Miraval, the French winery she owns with Brad Pitt

By Nancy Dillon
NY Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Angelina Jolie is eager to sell her stake in the French winery she co-owns with ex-husband Brad Pitt and says a pending deal with an unidentified buyer could die on the vine without court intervention. Lawyers for the “Maleficent” actress filed new paperwork in Los Angeles this...

