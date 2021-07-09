Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo has been dominant, now he needs help

By DAVID BRANDT
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXBP8_0argry7J00

PHOENIX (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and his bum left knee bulldozed through the Phoenix Suns defense for most of Thursday night, once again giving the Milwaukee Bucks more than they could have dreamed in these NBA Finals.

The problem for Milwaukee is he’s not getting enough help.

Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks but couldn’t push the Bucks past the Suns, who took a 2-0 series with their 118-108 win. The one-man gutsy show was impressive, but ultimately for naught.

“When he’s got it rolling like that and he sees a crowd, we’ve got to be able to help him out,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton said.

Milwaukee’s two-time MVP missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals with a hyperextended left knee. But Antetokounmpo made a quick recovery and surprisingly played in Game 1, finishing with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

In Thursday night’s Game 2, he was even better.

Antetokounmpo was able to finish with his usual array of athletic moves around the basket. In the third quarter, he nearly single-handedly kept the Bucks in the game, scoring 20 points while aggressively crashing the offensive glass. That was the most points for one player in a quarter in a finals game since 1993, according to Elias.

“I think he wants us to learn on him hard,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He wants as much responsibility as we can give him. That’s part of what makes him great.”

But the box score was pretty ugly for the rest of the Bucks.

Jrue Holiday scored 17 points but needed 21 shots to get there. Middleton was non-existent for much of the night, finishing with 11 points on 5 of 16 shooting. Brook Lopez had a quiet night. Other than Pat Connaughton’s 14 points, the Bucks’ bench didn’t contribute much.

“I think we had a lot open shots that we didn’t make,” Holiday said. “I know me personally there were a couple of layups that I usually make that kind of rimmed in and out. I had some good looks.”

Budenholzer said he isn’t down on Holiday and Middleton, even if their first two games have been mostly mediocre.

“You always give credit to the defense,” Budenholzer said. “Those guys do a good job. There’s probably a few looks that they’ve got to go in, when you’re playing a good defensive team and you get a good clean one. Jrue was getting to the paint a lot. I liked his aggressiveness. I think we need all 3 of those guys. I think they just keep working, they’ll be good.”

There were too many moments for Milwaukee like one late in the fourth quarter: Middleton drove to the basket for a layup, only to be denied by Deandre Ayton. Middleton helplessly tumbled to the ground and watched forlornly as the the Suns grabbed the ball and sprinted downcourt.

It became apparent that if Antetokounmpo wasn’t making it happen, it probably wasn’t going to happen for the Bucks.

When Antetokounmpo was on the court, the Bucks outscored the Suns by 3. In the eight minutes he didn’t play, Milwaukee was outscored by 13.

“Nothing Giannis does surprises me anymore,” Bucks guard Pat Connaughton said. “He’s got the nickname Freak for a reason. I will say it’s incredible what he’s been able to do, and it hasn’t happened without time he’s put in to get himself ready, get his body better and continue to do the things that he does to be a two-time MVP.”

While the Bucks were struggling, the Suns’ role players were difference-makers.

Mikal Bridges had 27 points. Jae Crowder had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Cam Johnson hit two 3-pointers. All five starters scored at least 10 points.

Phoenix’s balance is beating the one-man heroics of Antetokounmpo.

That almost certainly has to change if the Bucks want to make this a series. Game 3 is on Sunday in Milwaukee.

“We’re going back to Milwaukee,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve been here before. We know what the deal is. We’ve just got to be aggressive, keep enjoying playing together, keep enjoying playing basketball and hopefully our good habits throughout the year can take over and we can put ourselves in position to win the game.”

___

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
280K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul. Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Chris Paul's Foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks stunned the NBA world during both their Game 4 and Game 5 wins. The biggest climax of their most recent Game 5 win was a perfectly timed steal by Jrue Holiday and a dunk by Giannis. One of the more unspoken parts about the play was Chris Paul shoving Giannis in mid-air.
NBACNBC

Marc Lasry helped double Milwaukee Bucks' NBA value -- now the team needs some luck

The Milwaukee Bucks will attempt to win their first NBA championship since 1971 and first under new owners, including private equity tycoon Marc Lasry. Hours before he was to board a private flight to attend the National Basketball Association's top event, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry bet on luck for the team to land its first championship in decades.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How the Milwaukee Bucks are stymying Chris Paul in the NBA Finals

By hook or by crook, the Milwaukee Bucks have evened up the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns at 2 games a piece. It took an all-time victory in Game 4 that saw the Bucks outlast the Suns 109-103 for Milwaukee to do so, but they have erased their 2-0 deficit now as the series heads back to Phoenix for Game 5. They been able to do in part by keeping Suns superstar guard Chris Paul increasingly in check over the course of this series.
NBAchatsports.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Latest Rite of Passage? The Superstar Who Needs Help

Welcome to the Morning Shootaround, where every weekday you’ll get a fresh, topical column from one of SI.com’s NBA writers: Howard Beck on Mondays, Chris Mannix on Tuesdays, Michael Pina on Wednesdays, Chris Herring on Thursdays and Rohan Nadkarni on Fridays. PHOENIX — A mere nine days before Game 2...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.

Comments / 2

Community Policy