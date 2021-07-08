Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Tempters :: Tell Me More

aquariumdrunkard.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s getting hotter, and we’re all moving slower. This should help: The Tempters aching “Tell Me More” … three and half sinuous minutes of humid Japanese garage, circa 1967. For heads, by heads. Aquarium Drunkard is powered by its patrons. Keep the servers humming and help us continue doing it...

aquariumdrunkard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Aquarium Drunkard#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Tell Me About Tomorrow

Before Travis Barker drummed behind a fist-pumping Willow Smith, before he and Machine Gun Kelly released an album of catchy, thrashing rock songs, before Rolling Stone crowned him “Gen-Z’s Pop Punk Whisperer,” he became convinced Jaden Hossler was the future. One of Barker’s teenage children told him about Hossler, a TikTok star who came to fame as part of the fratty content collective Sway House; many of his videos feature him shirtless and lip-syncing, scowling on a skateboard with a cigarette or dancing in a pool. In 2020, Hossler self-released a single, “Comatose,” a blown-out, guitar-heavy lament about not caring enough to miss his ex. Barker called him the next day, and soon signed Hossler as the first artist on his DTA label. Tell Me About Tomorrow is Hossler’s debut as Jxdn, but it’s Barker who looms over every track. Despite Hossler’s outsized online persona, the record tells us nothing about who he is, only who he wants to emulate.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
WorldHello Magazine

Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo

Good Morning America presenter Amy Robach has headed to Tokyo in order to provide Olympics coverage, and she made sure to enjoy her time in the country. Posting a picture from outside the Zōjō-ji, a Buddhist temple, Amy managed to capture both the impressive landmark and the neighbouring Tokyo Tower.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
Louisville, KYhotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Invited EST Gee To The Studio & Told Him Not To Bring His Ghostwriter

EST Gee may not have gotten Brent Faiyaz and Sonder's approval to use a sample of their music on the outro to his latest project, but the Louisville, Kentucky artist has been winning in virtually every other aspect. After a long wait, Gee finally dropped Bigger Than Life Or Death on Wednesday, and the 15-track project features major guest appearances from the likes of Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, and Yo Gotti.
NFLTODAY.com

Simone Biles posts cute new pics with boyfriend for his birthday: 'Forever yours'

Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend's birthday with some fun photos of them spending time together before she gets ready to go for gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnastics superstar shared a series of seven photos on Instagram of her with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, in honor of his 26th birthday on Thursday. The two won't be spending the day together, as Biles is in Tokyo, where the opening ceremony will be held on Friday.
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in all-gold metallic outfit

Shania Twain is not one to shy away from eye-grabbing outfits – and we love her for it. The country superstar turned heads once again on Thursday in a promo shot for her Home Now radio show on Apple Music. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shania looked gorgeous as she...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Christie Brinkley looks ethereal in white jumpsuit featuring plunging neckline

Christie Brinkley delighted fans on Thursday night as she posed up a storm in a white jumpsuit – prompting fans to label her a "goddess". "I love the ease of a jumpsuit! Don't you? One zip and you're ready to go... Disco that it! This one is by @halston from my cover shoot with @sociallifemagazine out now," she wrote alongside a picture of her looking stunning in the jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline.
New Orleans, LAmxdwn.com

Dr. John’s Estate Says that Dan Auerbach’s Documentary on the Life of the Legendary New Orleans Musician is Unauthorized

Last week, The Black Keys’ singer Dan Auerbach announced he’s celebrating his directorial debut with his new documentary about late New Orleans’ artist Dr. John. Auerbach and the multi-instrumentalist were considered friends and collaborated a few years before Dr. John passed away because of an heart attack. Auerbach also called the music legend “shining example of the great melting pot of American music.”
Musicfluxblog.org

Tell Me Different

Snoh Aalegra featuring James Fauntleroy “On My Mind”. “On My Mind” gives off a vibe of opulent sadness, a glamorous misery befitting a gorgeous celebrity sulking around a luxurious estate under overcast skies. The music evokes an aspirational gloom but Snow Aalegra’s vocal is more down to earth in its deliberately understated phrasing. You can feel her restraint on the mic, and it carries over to her lyrics – she’s hung up on a relationship that has ended very badly, but doing everything she can to keep her resentment and jealousies at a low simmer. She’s indulging in the cinematic sadness of the music but the part she’s playing is that of a woman trying to hold it together and making an effort to control her feelings. The tension at the heart of the song is that she can’t quite get her brain to cooperate, she can’t stop thinking about this no matter how much she tells herself stuff like “never having closure is the reason I’m open.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy