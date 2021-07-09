These Are The Killers From Scream 2

What makes the "Scream" series so compelling, in part, is the films' whodunnit element. The series has been praised for its meta-commentary, talking about the horror genre while existing within it. But not enough credit is given to the mystery of who's hiding behind Ghostface each time. Part of what makes "Scream" so scary as a franchise is that the killer isn't a supernatural being or even a stranger. It's always someone Sidney Prescott knows, someone she's been close to while also abusing her trust It's part of what makes the films so resonant. We've all had our trust betrayed at one point or another, but (especially in the wake of #MeToo) women really vibe with Sidney's constant fear that her boyfriend is secretly planning to murder her.