Mayor candidate won’t challenge his ouster; wife to run as write-in

YOUNGSTOWN — Ruled ineligible to run for Youngstown mayor by the Mahoning County Board of Elections, John White said he won’t appeal the decision and instead his wife, Amber, will seek the job as a write-in. The board voted 4-0 Tuesday not to certify White of North Belle Vista Avenue to the ballot as an independent candidate for two reasons: its members determined he wasn’t eligible to be a candidate under the Youngstown city charter for not being an elector for five years, and he voted in the Democratic primary after filing as an independent.