A post-vote reminder to Cambridge state reps: Serve your constituents, not the House speaker. All but one of Cambridge’s five state representatives voted Wednesday against reinstituting term limits on the speaker of the House. This was a vote to uphold the State House’s longtime oppressive power structure and toxic internal culture that disproportionately excludes the voices of BIPOC, the working class and renters – essentially everyone but corporate lobbyists. Constituents demand change in our State House, and that starts with empowering our rank-and-file legislators to stand up to conservative leadership.