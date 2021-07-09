Worried about cost of AC this sizzling summer? Utah might be able to help

Charlotte Evans and Bart Evans sell popsicles during a heat wave in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 14, 2021. With record-breaking temperatures, Utah officials are letting residents know financial assistance is available for those who can't afford to keep their air conditioners running. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — As areas throughout Utah continue to experience record-breaking heat, state officials want residents to know help is available for those who can't afford to keep their air conditioners running.