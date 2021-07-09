Cancel
Utah State

Worried about cost of AC this sizzling summer? Utah might be able to help

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Evans and Bart Evans sell popsicles during a heat wave in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 14, 2021. With record-breaking temperatures, Utah officials are letting residents know financial assistance is available for those who can't afford to keep their air conditioners running. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — As areas throughout Utah continue to experience record-breaking heat, state officials want residents to know help is available for those who can't afford to keep their air conditioners running.

