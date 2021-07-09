Cancel
Madonna says Britney Spears' conservatorship is 'a violation to human rights'

By By Chloe Melas, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna is speaking out against Britney Spears' nearly 13-year conservatorship. The reigning queen of pop posted a throwback photo of herself in a shirt that read "Britney Spears" to her Instagram stories with the caption: "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

