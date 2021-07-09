Madonna says Britney Spears' conservatorship is 'a violation to human rights'

Britney Spears has deleted an Instagram comment that many had interpreted as a rebuke to her “mean ass” sister Jamie Lynn.Spears appeared to mock her sister on Sunday (18 July), after Jamie Lynn shared a mirror selfie along with the caption “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit”.Several hours later, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to the Billie Eilish track “Bad Guy” along with the caption: “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today.”As commenters guessed that Spears’s caption was a reference to Jamie Lynn’s caption, her sister removed...