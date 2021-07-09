Cancel
García goes near and far to deliver win

MLB
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- The Brewers played the first of seven straight games against the Reds on Thursday, and while one stretch of July interrupted by the All-Star break won’t decide the National League Central, it has the potential to swing the standings. The takeaway from the opener of a unique seven-game...

MLB
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers Named Potential Trade Fit for 1B CJ Cron

At 54-39, the Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the NL Central, holding a five-game lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds at the moment. Really since mid-May, the Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, but that doesn’t mean that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns won’t look to upgrade this roster prior to the July 30th trade deadline–as we’ve seen him do on a few occasions already.
MLB

Christian Yelich's 11th-inning double lifts Brewers past Reds

Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Willy Adames went 3-for-6 as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-4, Saturday night. Jandel Gustave (1-0) pitched the final two innings to record his first win for the Brewers, who improved their lead to six...
MLB

Gray goes 7, lineup hits late in win vs. Royals

Had he pitched enough innings to qualify this season, Reds starter Sonny Gray would have the worst run support average in the Major Leagues coming into Wednesday, with just 2.54 runs per game in his 11 starts. The runs weren’t exactly bountiful for Gray and Cincinnati against the Royals, but...
MLB

Yelich hits RBI double in 11th, Brewers top Reds, widen lead

CINCINNATI -- — Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Saturday night to widen their lead in the NL Central. The Reds loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th, but with an empty bench, manager...
MLB

Burnes scheduled to start for Brewers at Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (55-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-44, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.26 ERA, .90 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) LINE: Reds +119, Brewers -136; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLB

The purgatory-bound Cincinnati Reds

After a wasted weekend at GABP and a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cincinnati Reds have backed themselves into the 2021 season’s keep. At 48-45, a trio of games over the .500 mark, it’s easy to look at things through the goggles created by the team’s putrid success rate over the last three decades and consider the current state of affairs a gold mine. I won’t blame you one bit for that, either, especially given the nature of the team’s roster at the moment. Nick Castellanos and his MVP-caliber season make his opt-out at season’s end a likelihood and Joey Votto isn’t getting any younger, after all. If this club could cobble together an above .500 record so far, warts and all, why not root like hell for them to pull off the incredible?
MLB

Road success helps Brewers take commanding NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team, but it’s their success away from Milwaukee that has helped them build a seven-game cushion. improved the. Outfielder Christian Yelich credits the Brewers’ road success to their togetherness. “Everybody really likes...
MLB

Milwaukee-Cincinnati Runs

Brewers first. Jace Peterson hit by pitch. Luis Urias singles to left field. Jace Peterson to third. Christian Yelich reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Luis Urias to third. Jace Peterson out at home. Willy Adames walks. Rowdy Tellez hit by pitch. Willy Adames to second. Christian Yelich to third. Luis Urias scores. Tyrone Taylor called out on strikes. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Sonny Gray to Joey Votto.
MLB

Kolten Wong leading off for Brewers on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wong will start at second base on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Rowdy Tellez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.1 FanDuel points on...
MLB

Reds lose in extra innings after brilliant start from Luis Castillo

W: Gustave (1-0) L: Doolittle (3-1) FanGraphs Win Probability | Statcast | Box Score | Game Thread. The Reds got the scoring started thanks to some shaky defense from the Brewers in the second inning. Kyle Farmer made them pay even more with a 2-out, RBI double with a base open and the pitchers spot up next. Luis Castillo continued his 2021 resurgence. Castillo pitched six shutout innings with 8 strikeouts. Castillo’s now has a 1.76 ERA over his last 9 starts.
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds 7/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers (55-39) will battle the Cincinnati Reds (48-44) in the final installment of a series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Before the All-Star break, these two teams already met and Milwaukee bowed to Cincinnati with a 1-3 standing last weekend. Then, the Brewers bounced back with an 11-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opening match of a three-game series on Friday. In Game 2, Milwaukee extended their winning streak with a 7-4 triumph over Cincinnati on Saturday. After the victory, the Milwaukee Brewers took the lead in the NL Central Division with 6 games ahead of the rival team Cincinnati Reds. Christian Yelich made a double in the go-ahead run during the extended 11th frame of a 7-4 road win. Starter Brandon Woodruff made 5.2 innings with two earned runs on two hits allowed with four walks granted but struck out eight batters of the Reds.
MLB

Brewers outlast Reds, 7-4, in extra innings

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds went at it on Saturday night in a battle between current (Brandon Woodruff) and former (Luis Castillo) aces, a game that started as a pitcher’s duel and ended as a high-scoring affair in extra innings. Woodruff got himself into an early hole in the second inning. Tyler Naquin and Eugenio Suarez both walked with one out, then Shogo Akiyama grounded one to shortstop. Willy Adames and Luis Urias successfully got the out at second, but an error by first baseman Jace Peterson allowed Akiyama to reach and Naquin to scamper in and score to make it 1-0.
MLB

Brewers complete sweep of Cincinnati

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers opened up the second half of the season with a series sweep against the Reds in Cincinnati. They blanked the Reds 8-0 on Sunday with Willy Adames, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Tyrone Taylor each posting two-RBI games. Corbin Burnes earned the win after tossing eight-and-a-third scoreless...
MLB
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: 4 Relief Pitchers to Target via Trade in 2021

The MLB trade deadline is about a week and a half away, and for the Milwaukee Brewers, they’ve already been quite active on the trade market this season, trading away Orlando Arcia, acquiring Willy Adames and Trevor Richards, then trading away Richards recently for Rowdy Tellez. And it’s quite likely that they aren’t done yet.
MLB

Clutch Castellanos delivers 'big' series win

MILWAUKEE -- The first portion of a critical stretch of seven consecutive games against the first-place Brewers belongs to the Reds. Against the team they wanted to play, they had the hitter they wanted batting with the bases loaded in a big situation Sunday. It was an All-Star vs. All-Star...
MLB

Burnes, Peralta anchor Brewers at ASG

DENVER -- It’s not the history a pitcher wants a part of, but hey, is there such thing as the wrong end of a trivia question when it relates to playing in the All-Star Game?. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes surrendered the 200th home run in All-Star Game history -- and the longest homer in a Midsummer Classic since Statcast started tracking in 2015. It came on a 468-foot solo shot by Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third inning that gave the American League a two-run lead en route to its 5-2 victory at Coors Field.
MLB

Hometown kid Binelas drafted by Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Alex Binelas and some of his friends drove the 15 miles from home in Oak Creek, Wis., to American Family Field for Friday’s Reds-Brewers game, like they have done four or five times over the last month. The start of the MLB Draft was two days away and Binelas, a power-hitting corner infielder from the University of Louisville, was a top prospect -- so inevitably someone said what was on everyone’s mind.
MLB
Daily Herald

Chicago White Sox release veteran outfielder Eaton

When the White Sox brought Adam Eaton back in early December, they were hoping the right fielder would produce like he did in 2019. Helping the Nationals win the World Series two years ago, Eaton hit .279/.365/.428 with 25 doubles, 7 triples, 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

