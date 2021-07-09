Cancel
Road Trippin' in Backbone State Park with Ketelsen RV

By Iowa's News Now
cbs2iowa.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article2000 acres of outdoor fun. Grab your RV or even a tent and head out to Backbone State Park. Dedicated in 1920 as Iowa's first State park, there is so much to see and do. There's a steep and narrow ridge of natural bedrock to traverse where you can see the Maquoketa River from the highest point in all of northeast Iowa. Enjoy fishing or grab your favorite hiking shoes and head out on all or part of the 21 miles of hiking trails. If you are feeling adventurous, you can even go rock climbing. Watch the video with Justin from Ketelsen RV to see some highlights of the park.

