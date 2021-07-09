Council discusses property maintenance
The Russellville City Council discussed an ordinance that would amend the property maintenance during Tuesday’s Agenda Prep and Finance Committee meetings. Alderman Justin Keller brought the issue back up after the council failed to read the amended ordinance for the first time during its June regular meeting. The council also conducted two workshops with property management representatives to work on the amendments to the ordinance.www.couriernews.com
