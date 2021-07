Y’all don’t need me to tell you that the EV segment is ramping up quickly. Only five years ago, EVs were seen as a success if they could go over a couple hundred miles and manage to find a charger that could get you back on the road within 24 hrs. Tesla has clearly laid the path, but now we have luxurious sports car EVs like the 2021 Porsche Taycan and more practical offerings like the 2021 Chevy Bolt.