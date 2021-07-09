Agor
Koreless’ debut single sounded like the work of someone who’d already been whittling his ideas down for a good long while. Released in 2011, “4D” and its B-side, “MTI,” were elegantly stripped takes on the nebulous style known simply as post-dubstep: The drums were blippy, the wordless vocals cut to digital ribbons. Unlike dubstep, a style predicated on surfeit—bass so deep it sucks up all the oxygen in the room, reverb that blurs the bounds of time—these songs were trim and sinewy, their percussive sounds little more than bright slivers of tone, as though he’d carved them out of the tick-tocking of a digital metronome. The vocal, a sleek montage of hiccups and sighs, felt like an avatar of human expression, as economical as it was elegant: an aria compressed into a handful of digitized brushstrokes.pitchfork.com
