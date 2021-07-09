Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vince Staples

By Dylan Green
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vince Staples thrives on contrasts. His lyrics are filled with first-person accounts of a grim adolescence and isolated moments of anguish that feel both lived-in and distant all at once. And then, before you know it, he cracks a joke and reframes the whole experience. The beats on his last three proper albums—2015’s Summertime ‘06, 2017’s Big Fish Theory, and 2018’s FM!—jump from minimalist hyphy pulses to warbling UK garage tones with a concussive sense of whiplash. Even in the midst of chaos, Vince’s high tenor splits through these walls of sound like a hairline fracture.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Vince Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Big Fish Theory#A Pro Club#Tiacorine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
EDM
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthesource.com

Vince Staples Releases New Self Titled Album

Vince Staples has returned with his self-titled debut album. The release is his first since 2018’s FM! and highlights the Long Beach native’s upbringing, along with his mentality that juggles the burdens of the past and prepares for the successes of the future. Before the release of the album, Staples...
Musicmxdwn.com

Vince Staples Shares Easygoing New Track “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has released a new track “Are You With That?” from his self-titled album. The song is produced by long-time collaborator Kenny Beats, along with Reske. This is the 2nd single from his new album, following the release of the laid-back track, “Law of Averages.”. “Are You With That?”...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples’ self-titled album is his most personal, laid-back music yet (stream, review)

Vince Staples' fourth proper full-length album is self-titled, and he says this is because he wants to show a more bare, honest side of himself than he ever has before. "This whole time I thought I was being descriptive," he says, "but maybe I was being more cryptic. This one is much more on-the-nose. It fills a void in my discography. It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before." It's interesting to think about how this album is more reflective of Vince Staples the person vs Vince Staples the entertainer, because if you think about it, it's never actually been that clear who Vince Staples was. He's a rapper who's always rejected a lot of what comes with being a rapper, and he's drastically changed his approach with each album. His debut album Summertime '06 is a concept double album in the spirit of traditional '90s rap, its followup Big Fish Theory is a futuristic, electronic album that sometimes barely counts as rap music, and 2018's FM! almost feels like a work of fiction, meant to mimic the act of listening to the radio rather than listening to an album. And those albums are just the tip of the iceberg; Vince has done all kinds of other stuff with his mixtapes and EPs.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

ScHoolboy Q & Vince Staples Shined Together On 2016's "Ride Out"

Five years ago today, ScHoolboy Q followed up the commercial success of 2014's Oxymoron with the dark and introspective 17-track album Blank Face LP. Led by singles such as "Groovy Tony" and the Kanye West-assisted "That Part," the TDE artist's fourth studio album lauded with critical acclaim, and it even earned him Grammy nominations for "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance."
Musichypebeast.com

Vince Staples Debuts Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album

Vince Staples has dropped off his newest studio album, Vince Staples. Clocking in at approximately 20 minutes, the 10-track effort features only one guest appearances from Fousheé on “TAKE ME HOME.” The eponymous record is Staples’ first full-length release since 2018’s FM! and, just like its predecessor, is mostly produced by Kenny Beats with additional work from Reske, WahWah James, Harper Gordon, Monte Booker and Nils.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples shares new song “Are You With That?,” new album out this week

Vince Staples' anticipated Kenny Beats-produced self-titled album arrives this Friday (7/9) via Blacksmith/Motown, and ahead of the release, he shared a second song from it, "Are You With That?". Like lead single "Law of Averages," it's a laid-back, pensive song, and it's great to hear Vince exploring this side of him. Listen below.
MusicNME

Vince Staples releases new song ‘Are You With That?’ ahead of his third studio album

Vince Staples has unveiled another look at his upcoming self-titled album with a new song, ‘Are You With That?’. Issued via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records, the song follows up ‘Law of Averages’, which was released with the album announcement last month. Since that single, Staples has also unveiled the tracklist of ‘Vince Staples’ – find that below.
MusicThe FADER

Watch Vince Staples’s L.A. Leakers freestyle

The 114th episode of the L.A. Leakers freestyle series features Vince Staples, the Long Beach rapper who's dropping his self-titled album on Friday. It's always a joy to hear words from Staples, whether it's in interviews, on Twitter, or in music, and for his appearance on the show Staples delivers a stream of fiery, funny, and emotional bars over Dr. Dre's beat for "Xxplosive" from his album 2001. It's hard to pick a favorite, but when Vince raps "Shorty did the Lil Kim" as he raps about shooting someone, my jaw dropped. Watch above, then listen to the previously released Vince Staples singles "Are You With That?" and "Law of Averages."
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Vince Staples Releases New Song ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’: Listen

This week, Vince Staples will liberate his self-titled album from which we’ve already heard the first offering ‘LAW OF AVERAGES’ which you can see the video for here. This afternoon, the North Long Beach rapper has dropped another song from the upcoming LP. This one is called ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’ and comes with a lyric video. You can check that out below and have a look at the full track list for VINCE STAPLES here.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Snoh Aalegra, Vince Staples, IDK & More

With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 252nd installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a mix of Snoh Aalegra for reaching Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Vince Staples for his self-titled album, IDK for USEE4YOURSELF, Sylvan Lacue for completing the trilogy with Young Sylvan Ep.3, and the good folks at Femme it Forward for their Big Femme Energy compilation – and everything else they do for God’s greatest creation: women.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Vince Staples: ‘The music industry monetises people’s struggles, pain, death and murder’

Vince Staples is the antithesis of the modern-day mainstream rapper. He is stoic, self-effacing and decidedly unshowy. Whereas stars such as Drake, Lil Baby, and Tyler, The Creator are visible – never far from a red carpet or promotional gimmick – Staples prefers to lay low, letting his music speak for itself. “I blend into the background, and I think that’s a big misconception about artists, that they can’t,” he says over Zoom from his home in Long Beach, California. “You can build your own world. I don’t have to have security, I don’t have to live in a gated...
MusicBillboard

In Eight Nights, Vince Staples Made the Most Personal Album of His Career

As the late Mac Miller put it, "Vince doesn't breathe, he has gills." In conversation with Vince Staples, his train of thought can change on a dime and leave you in the dust like an Allen Iverson crossover. It's been nearly three years since he released his radio show-themed FM! album, and Staples has finally returned this Friday (July 9) -- peeling back the layers with his eponymous fourth studio album.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Vince Staples Finds a Balance Between Vulnerability and Privacy

On his last record, FM!, Vince Staples slipped out from underneath the mask of his manic, critical hit, Big Fish Theory, and stepped into the light of a pop-trap persona, unloading an ambitious, upbeat, 22-minute radio program presenting itself as an album. But transcending the glitz and sometimes-humorous West Coast macabre of Staples’ records has been his steadfast storytelling. A documentarian of his own love language, Staples populates his tracklists with tales of his upbringing and of the people who have come and gone since his childhood. He spent his first five records giving non-Californian fans a poignant layout of the Long Beach landscape he has called home for so long. But on his newest, self-titled project, his first release with Motown, Staples steps away from his place behind the camera and positions the focus fully on himself. The product is Vince Staples, a compact, 10-track summer spin—a quick, sophisticated string of punches. And with instrumental chef Kenny Beats at the production helm once again, the record is a beautiful arrangement of confessional conversation verging on slam poetry.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone, Nicki Minaj & Vince Staples Hold Down This Week's "Fire Emoji"

Everyone was off last weekend including rappers and musicians who largely held off from releasing new music. It's understandable since most people were spending some much-needed time with family and friends to celebrate the 4th of July. However, we're back and at 'em for the top of July and we got some incredible music this past weekend. As usual, we highlighted everything that you should have on rotation this weekend for our latest Fire Emoji update. Here's the breakdown:
TV & Videosgrammy.com

Vince Staples Talks New Self-Titled Album, Teases Upcoming Netflix Show & Graphic Novel

On album standout "Sundown Town," the 28-year-old Long Beach, California rapper delivers verses about the paranoia he’s experienced both in his youth and as a celebrity. He echoes these sentiments throughout the album, including on "Take Me Home" featuring singer Fousheé, and "Lil Fade," in which he raps about the weapon he keeps for protection just in case he encounters trouble. For the interlude "Lakewood Mall," named after a mall the rapper grew up visiting, a friend recalls a story about a close encounter with police.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Vince Staples review, Vince Staples: Another superb outlier from a rapper who excels in them

“I’m a dude that just does different things,” Vince Staples said in an interview last week. It’s a typically understated self-assessment for a rap heavy hitter who seems genuinely uninterested in fame. It’s also an apt one: the 28-year-old is indeed a dude that does different things, and does them well. His latest album, the self-titled Vince Staples, is further proof of that.This is the latest in a string of impressive experiments from Staples, whose career so far has been defined by curveball after curveball. His ghoulish, minimalist 2015 debut Summertime ’06 was followed up by the electronic dance music...
CelebritiesVulture

Vince Staples’s Best Talent Remains Never Letting Us Get Too Comfortable With Him

We whiled away the deathly winter and tumultuous spring laying up expectations for an unruly summer, dreaming of beer splatter on bar nights and the rejuvenating undulations of sound waves sliding out from speakers at live events. But the three weeks since the solstice have been, by turns, oppressively hot and worryingly stormy, portents of stark, terrifying summers yet to come. Outside, relationships are rekindling, but the fallout from quarantine looms heavy as clouds cover. Clubs closed. Jobs vanished. Bridges burned. Friends drifted. People died. Are you noticing ways that you’ve changed as well? Are you more anxious? More guarded? What psychic damage did we accrue in the year we’ll never forget? Are we better now?

Comments / 0

Community Policy